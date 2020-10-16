ECRW luncheon

The Ector County Republican Women will host Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis at their luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Presidential Ballroom at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Tickets are going fast and due to COVID-19 lunch tickets are required for entrance to the ballroom. They can be purchased at ecrwodessa.com or call or text to 432-557-4244.