ECRW luncheon

Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a luncheon Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

VIP/Patron meet and greet will be at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Apostle Claver Kamau-Imani, a self-described ultra-conservative, is the founder, President and CEO of Raging Elephants Radio, LLC. RagingElephantsRadio.com is a digital media company that focuses primarily on Texas political, economic and cultural news.

To pre-register ($25) for the luncheon, visit tinyurl.com/46885acr. Tickets at the door is $30.