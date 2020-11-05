ECISD concern rises with COVID cases

As COVID-19 continues to cut a swath through the community, concern is rising in Ector County ISD but Superintendent Scott Muri said they are confident that the safety procedures they have in place will continue to stave off the virus, at least in schools.

In his media call Wednesday, Muri also talked about surveys that will be conducted about how connected students feel to their campuses and internet connectivity.

Muri said the district keeps track of hospitalizations to make sure that the hospitals have enough available beds; the number of people that are testing positive; and the positivity rate — the percentage of tests that are given and the percentage of those tests that are positive.

“Those three indicators help inform the decisions that we make as a school district and we are concerned about the continued increase in cases. In fact, even in ECISD we’ve seen more of our students contract the virus from the community. We’ve seen more of our staff members contract the virus as a community and that’s alarming to us,” Muri said.

“We have very specific procedures in place as an organization that have kept our students and staff members safe while they are at school. We require all of our staff members, teachers, administrators — anyone who is near our students — they’re required to wear both a face shield and a mask. We require students from fourth grade to 12th grade to wear a mask. We strongly encourage every pre-k through third grader to wear a mask at all times,” Muri said.

Hand sanitizer is stationed at the entrances and exits to buildings and every classroom has it.

“In fact, we have thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer spread throughout our community and we encourage our students and staff members to use it on a regular basis,” Muri added. “I really applaud our teachers for teaching our youngest children really how to not only how to access the hand sanitizer, but to appropriately use it on their hands. …”

The Texas Education Agency encourages districts to maintain six feet of distance when feasible.

“… In our system, so many of our families want their children to be educated in school and sometimes it is simply not feasible to have that much distance in a classroom, especially our older buildings have much smaller spaces, or in other places around our campuses. So when feasible, we maintain six feet but sometimes it is less than that. … “

Visiting space is limited to the front desk area of schools. No one is allowed to visit the interior of a campus. An important aspect of keeping everyone safe, Muri said, is having parents screen their children for signs and symptoms of COVID before sending them to school. Staff members also self-screen before they go to work.

“Again, the vast majority of cases we’re seeing in ECISD come from the community. It is a child that gets it from a family member or friend. It is a staff member … that gets it from family, friends or an event that they may have attended …,” Muri said.

He acknowledged that there are more people in the administrative departments testing positive for COVID.

“But it’s important to remember that there are a lot of administrative offices. It’s not only the main administrative building, but that includes transportation, the transportation building. It includes our special education building, the annex; it includes our technology building. We have a lot of buildings in ECISD that contain employees that are not school based, so we call all of those buildings administration so it does appear that we have a lot of people in one building that are positive. But the reality is that administration is actually any employee that is not stationed at a school. We do have a lot of cases in our system right now, many more than we’ve had when we first started several months ago,” Muri said.

He added that every single one of the 4,200 ECISD employees is expected to follow safety protocols.

“… If we have an employee that is not doing what they need to do then an administrator or that person’s supervisor will remind them of the processes and the system that we have in place,” Muri said.

He encouraged everyone, whether they are in ECISD or not, to follow health and safety procedures of social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.

“If all of us follow safety procedures, then we can continue to have school the way we’re having it today. We appreciate our community for cooperating with us and lift up our students and staff members for going the extra mile to make sure that not only they are safe, but their peers in each of the school environments that we have remain safe and secure,” Muri said.

More information about COVID-19 is available on the ECISD website.

On a separate topic, the student connectedness survey began this week and includes students in all grade levels.

“… We want to know how our kids are feeling during this COVID-19 environment. We recognize that the level of stress has been heightened because of COVID-19. We recognize that some of our kids, because of their choice to be involved in a virtual world, are becoming disconnected from their colleagues, their peers, their teachers, etc., so we want to really know and understand how our kids are feeling at this moment in time so we can be responsive as a school district. I invite all our students and families to complete the survey that we’ve put out. It’s by an organization called Panorama. That is the company that we worked with to develop this survey. We’ll use the results of the survey to figure out how to better support the needs of our children,” Muri said.

He added that it’s critically important that every child in ECISD connect with a positive adult in the school environment and it’s important for students to feel safe.

Another survey will focus on internet connectivity and is set to be sent out next week.

“We want to know the type of internet connection each of our families has currently. Last year we conducted a survey during the spring and we know and understand what that survey said. A lot of things have changed in that time. Some of our families have now established internet connections in their home and it is critically important that we gather that information, so next week moms and dads you can look for a survey about the type of internet connection that you currently have in your home. Or maybe you don’t have internet access and we would like to know that information, as well, so that we can remedy … (that) and provide a higher level of service to our students and to our families so this week’s connection survey is about how our children feel and how connected they are to school.