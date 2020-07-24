ECHD to update five days a week

The Ector County Health Department detailed Friday that they will start reporting county COVID-19 data next week by 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday on its website.
An Ector County Health Department press release detailed that, “it has become impossible” to deliver case numbers by the 3 p.m. deadline and that is because of the uptick in testing by multiple entities.
The Friday release detailed incorrect information regarding county testing locations and later Ector County Judge Debi Hays confirmed that Saturday’s testing will be from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., at 4454 West Apple Street which is the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department.
The ECHD website detailed Friday that out of 2,819 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, 1,900 cases are confirmed positives, 919 are probable cases and 984 cases are listed as active.
The website showed that 69 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 31 being in an ICU and 16 on ventilators.
Thirty-five Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications, 1,800 have recovered and 571 tests are pending results.
Mayor David Turner said during Friday’s virtual hospital briefing that some people are getting delayed test results from the city mobile tests because of lab returns while City Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez reported in an email that tests are coming back faster than expected and, “if anyone is having issues getting their results, it could be a problem with the contact information.”
Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that the stress level of the week was like a rollercoaster.
“Just starting out with some good numbers, we had fewer deaths this week which makes everybody feel better and then here towards the end of the week, we’ve kinda seen a bit of a bump,” he said adding that while the staff is stressed, they are hopeful and the talk of a vaccine is helping people’s moods.
MCH reported that a 45-year-old man died Thursday night from COVID-19-related complications and that he had pre-existing conditions. They reported that he was an Ector County resident who was transferred to the hospital from home. He was reportedly the 29th MCH patient to die from COVID-19 related complications.
A Friday MCH press release detailed that out of 986 positive COVID-19 cases, 51 patients are in the hospital. Eighteen are on the seventh isolation floor and 18 are on the eighth isolation floor. Fourteen patients are in the critical care unit and eight of them are on ventilators. One patient is on the Labor and Delivery floor. The patients in the hospital include five from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, five from Andrews, three from Fort Stockton, one from Stanton, one from Alpine and one from Pecos.
No persons under investigation are in the hospital and 171 tests are pending.
Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan reported that out of 1,636 tests, 308 people have tested positive, 1,310 have tested negative and 17 tests are pending. Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and eight are on ventilators, he said. The patients in the hospital include one from Courtyard Assisted Living and one from Reeves County.
In other COVID-19 news:
A press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s press office detailed that the Texas Military Department (TMD) and Abbott announced a new joint taskforce to strengthen the COVID-19 response in the state.
“More than 1,200 service members have come together from the Texas National Guard and the active and reserve components of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force to support hospitals in Houston, San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley,” the release stated.
