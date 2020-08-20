ECHD reports 64 active Deerings cases

Dr. Timothy Benton said that while some COVID-19 tests of residents and staff are pending at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa, “The total positives at this point are 72 and 64 of the cases are currently active,” he said during the Thursday virtual hospital briefing.

Fifty six of the positive patients are reportedly residents and the other 16 are reported as staff, he said.

Benton added that five of those nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 related complications and that the health department has been in contact with the nursing home. Local Health professionals reportedly went to the facility to do infection control education regarding cleaning and personal protective equipment.

Benton also said that the nursing home has set up an isolation unit.

While the Ector County Health Department website is showing a positivity rate at 18.1 percent, Benton said that it’s been a current struggle because, “not all the entities are reporting their negative tests,” which would impact the positivity rate.

“That’s probably the difference in it being slightly higher than it was last week,” he said.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed Thursday that while there have been 3,958 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, 2,658 are reported as confirmed positives, 1,300 are reported as probable positives and 711 cases are listed as active.

While 3,183 people have recovered from the virus, 64 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that while 1,275 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 23 positive COVID-19 patients are in the hospital including eight in the critical care unit and six of those patients are on ventilators, 15 patients are on the eight central isolation unit.

Timmons said that of those in-hospital patients, one is from Pecos, two are from Ft. Stockton, two are from the Deerings Nursing Home, two are from Sienna Nursing Home, one is from Buena Vida in Odessa and one is from Buena Vida in McCamey. She added that 27 tests are pending.

Timmons said that MCH received a large amount of material for the antibody testing which can show if people have been exposed to the virus, but does not show if they are currently infected.

“We just thought it would be some due diligence to have that opportunity for the community to have access to more of those tests,” she said.

Timmons said that those interested in getting tested can schedule an appointment and must provide $20 in cash.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown said that out of 2,412 total tests, 382 people have tested positive and 12 positive patients are in the hospital.

She added that five of those patients are in the ICU and seven are on another designated floor while four patients on the ICU are on ventilators.

Eight of the in-house patients are Ector County residents, she said. One of the patients is from Andrews, one is from Crane, one is from Big Spring and one is from Ft. Stockton.

Twenty-one tests are reportedly pending at ORMC.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan reported that the CDC published a list of medical conditions that make people high risk if they get COVID-19 including cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, serious heart diseases, sickle-cell anemia, diabetes among others.

“That’s the list of medical conditions that usually comes as a top increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” he said.

Those interested in getting the antibody test can make an appointment online at https://tinyurl.com/y23hnfe6 and a list of medical conditions that are shown as an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 can be located on the CDC website at https://tinyurl.com/y8bffjbh.