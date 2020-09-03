ECHD board readies for tax hike

Ector County residents may share their views on a coming tax hike by attending a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Ector County Hospital board room at 500 W. Fourth St.

The hike is an increase of 46.9 percent for Ector County residents. An average homestead in 2019 was valued at $171,164 and was taxed by ECHD at a rate of $0.112720 or $193 per year. That same home, due to rising appraisals, would be worth about $188,046 this year and would be taxed at $0.150000 or $282 per year. That’s a 46.9 percent increase.

Board President Don Hallmark said he voted yes on the proposed rate and said hospital management has done everything they can to keep Medical Center Hospital afloat including layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts.

“We lost $40 million in April alone in elective surgery,” Hallmark said adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled hospitals across the country due to restrictions on elective surgeries.

Hospital CEO/President Russell Tippin said MCH is now in “the day that was never supposed to come. Sales tax was always supposed to offset the ad valorem tax. But when the economy slows down and the governor shuts down the state of Texas for 30 plus days, it puts this hospital district in a tough situation. Who would’ve ever thought that we would see both of these rates declining so fast.”

Information supplied by the hospital district details that in 2019 that property tax brought in more than $18 million and that in 2020 it will bring in more than $24 million. Sales tax in 2018 brought in more than $51 million and more than $54 million in 2019. This year the projected sales tax revenue for MCH is $40,305,855.

That shortfall paired with the loss in revenue from not being able to do elective surgeries for months is crippling MCH, Hallmark said.

Tippin said he knows taxpayers will be unhappy, but that the bottom line is the county hospital must be funded. “MCH will have a $14 million shortfall this year … MCH cannot pick and choose our patients. We are mandated to take care of all whom come through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay.”

He said COVID has hit MCH on three fronts, lower patient volume and no elective surgeries, lower sales tax and lower oil and gas prices.

MCH board members Hallmark, Wallace Dunn, David Dunn, MaryLou Anderson, Richard Herrera and Ben Quiroz all voted for the proposed tax rate and hearing and Bryn Dodd voted against it.

The rate is the highest rate MCH can ask for, $0.15 per $100 valuation. The rate is not enough to force an election to ask voter approval of the rate, but they are required to hold a public meeting.

Hallmark said he stands behind the management of the hospital and that all employees are taking cuts. “You can only do so much somewhere. There has to be money and we will still be short,” he said adding that if “someone has a better idea I would like to hear it.”

He said that the board sees less money in the future. “We have to ask how long is this going to last,” Hallmark said of shutdowns.

He said management has done all that could be done plus a little more. “I can’t imagine a better team in management. They are doing everything possible and they all took a cut.”

Hallmark also said Alpine’s hospital has filed for bankruptcy and wonders who will be next. “Our outlook is not as dire as those smaller hospitals. I am concerned for Crane, McCamey, Alpine and Rankin.”