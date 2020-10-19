ECED Board to renew operations

Members of the Ector County Emergency District Board will open a public hearing during a meeting Tuesday to discuss keeping the 911 system localized or whether it should be discontinued and run by the state.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the offices of the Emergency Communication District of Ector County located at 700 N. Hancock Ave. in Odessa.

Executive Director of the Emergency District of Ector County Kevin Jones said in a phone interview that the board votes to keep 911 operations localized every few years.

“It’s a deal we’ve been doing every three years. We’ve never had anybody from the public show up, but basically, it’s a way out if the district is failing. Of course, ours isn’t,” he said.

Jones said that while some emergency districts charge up to 6 percent of their base telephone rates, Ector County’s district charges are below 2 percent which he detailed was around 62 cents for a landline and 50 cents for a cellular monthly phone bill.

“Your phone bill will tell you 911 surcharge and that’s us.”

The 911 system and upkeep costs anywhere from around $5,000 to $10,000 a month, he said. “We’ve been working on cutting the cost, buying proper technology to help us do that,” he added.

Jones said they have the ability to track the numbers on maps, allow text messaging and he looks forward to videos, pictures and streaming.

The employees at Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department or the Ector County Sherriff’s Office are city or county employees, but that 911 emergency equipment at their desks is funded by the district, he said.

“We just maintain the system and keep it operational.”

“The county, for example, all of their phone equipment is ours with the exception of their internal phone system. The City, they’ve asked that they put all of their stuff on to our phone sets which we have the capability to do and we do … The 911 infrastructure is totally ours.”

The state system is a little different.

“Without this, what would happen is … all of our money in Ector County would go to the state and then the state would say which county would get it,” he said.