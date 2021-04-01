Easter Events

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Maundy worship service at 7 p.m. today.

Service will also be online.

Visit tinyurl.com/53p55bem.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Good Friday Cross Service at 7 p.m. Friday.

Visit fbcodessa.com.

Sherwood Baptist Church has scheduled a Good Friday event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Sherwood Park North Pavilion closest to Skate Park, corner of Dixie Boulevard and 49th Street.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a message at 7 p.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 7:30 p.m.

The egg hunt will be divided into age levels: walking ages to 4-years-old, first hunt; ages 5 to second graders, second hunt; and third through fifth grades, third hunt.

A golden egg will be in each hunt for special prize.

Games set up for all kids and adults to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your chairs.

Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled pictures with the Easter Bunny Saturday.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cookies and punch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hot dogs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be no Egg Hunt this year. However the Easter Bunny will have a treat for all the kiddos.

Visit tinyurl.com/xwtpz2cu.

Odessa First Assembly has scheduled Easter Eggstravaganza at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crump Park, 510 W. 10th St.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, cookout, live worship and fun fellowship.

Visit tinyurl.com/8yxrhb9f.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Kids Easter Egg Hunt will take placed after 11:15 a.m. service.

There will be Easter photo-ops in the foyer for family pictures.

Visit tinyurl.com/zj5x3j4x.

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled Easter services at 9 a.m., traditional service; and 10:16 a.m., contemporary service Sunday.

Visit www.thebridgeodessa.org.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled an Easter worship services from 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 11 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.

Both services will have special music, communion, and an Easter message from Mark 16.

Bring a flower to place upon the cross and watch the transformation of resurrection! Take a moment for a photo of family and friends at our photo booth.

Visit tinyurl.com/3thh5xem.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Easter Services at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Childcare is available for both services.

Visit fbcodessa.com.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd. has scheduled an Easter worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 9 a.m. service will be live streamed.

Visit tinyurl.com/8ucbdhe2.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled He is Risen - Easter at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Nurseries and Adventure Kids will be available for the 11 a.m. service only.

Visit tinyurl.com/4vuxzhwd.

Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., has scheduled Easter services at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:15 a.m.

Reservations are required.

To reserve your spot and find more information, visit odessabible.org/easter.

Bethany Christian Church, 4522 N. Everglade Ave., has scheduled Easter Potluck Breakfast Easter Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Egg hunt and lesson is planned during Sunday School.

Visit tinyurl.com/3me37chx.

Community Bible Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Easter services at 9:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Visit tinyurl.com/75kdtyep.

Hope Alive Church, 305 E. 19th St., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Online service will be at 10 a.m.

Visit tinyurl.com/4mhmfvur.

Impact City Church, 914 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The ICK Team has fun games and activities planned for the children.

Call 432-279-0389 or visit www.impactcity.cc.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Campus Easter Egg Hunt at 8:30 a.m. and at 10 a.m. Sunday.

There will be games, food, and an Easter egg hunt in three different age appropriate egg hunt areas for ages birth-fifth grade.

Visit tinyurl.com/ym4h3k6m or tinyurl.com/xvcc9x34.

Pathway Baptist Church, 1601 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Easter services from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Visit tinyurl.com/c8j2cwj9.

New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th St., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Activities designed for kids will be included.

Visit www.newdawnfellowship.com.

Second Baptist Church, 711 E. 17th St., has scheduled "Easter: A Journey from the Cross to the Empty Tomb" at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Visit 2bcodessa.com.

