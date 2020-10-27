Early voting locations open despite weather conditions

Early voting sites in Odessa will be open as scheduled today despite icy road conditions and chilly temperatures, Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche, confirmed this morning. All county government buildings are closed to business.

All early voting locations in Midland County are closed today, but may reopen Wednesday, depending on weather conditions, according to a notice published on the county’s Election Office web-page.

Midland County officials could not be reached for comment. Officials have not yet announced if extra hours or an additional day will be scheduled to make up today’s voting site closures. Because of voter district lines, some voters in Mission Dorado cast votes in Midland. It’s not clear how many of those voters will be impacted by polling site closures.