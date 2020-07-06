  • July 6, 2020

Early voting ends Friday - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Early voting ends Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 6, 2020 1:05 pm

Early voting ends Friday oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County and Midland County early voting ends Friday for the Joint Primary Runoff Election on July 14.

Early voting polling locations and times in Odessa:

Ector County Courthouse Annex (room 104), 1010 E. Eighth St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Murry Fly Elementary (Foyer), 11688 W. Westview Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 E. University Blvd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer), 201 W. University Blvd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Sample ballots are available at the following websites:

>> Ector: tinyurl.com/yb9gap35

>> Midland: tinyurl.com/y3nmfrmy

>> Secretary of State: ww.sos.state.tx.us

Election Day is July 14 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may vote at any of the Vote centers on this day.

For more information, call the elections office at 498-4030 in Odessa or 688-4890.

Posted in on Monday, July 6, 2020 1:05 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: NE at 8mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]