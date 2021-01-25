Driver’s license waiver ends in April

AUSTIN The Texas Department of Public Safety detailed in a press release that waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends April 14.

Customers who need to renew are asked to make an appointment or renew online today.

The waiver, granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, commercial learner permits, identification cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

“Driver License employees have worked diligently to help Texans during challenging times and should be commended for their dedication,” DPS Director Steven McCraw stated in the press release. “The Driver License Division has innovated to better serve constituents by implementing a new appointment solution to improve services and by providing extended hours at several locations across the state.”

Many Texans are eligible to renew their driver’s license or identification cards or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

Designated high-volume offices are expanding hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Services at driver license offices are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler located at tinyurl.com/y5gaomda.

To ensure a safe environment, COVID-19 protocols have been implemented at driver license offices.