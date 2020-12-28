  • December 28, 2020

Drive-Thru Pantry - Odessa American: Local News

Drive-Thru Pantry

Posted: Monday, December 28, 2020 1:00 am

Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled Holiday Drive-Thru Pantry from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates and locations.

Tuesday: WTFB, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.

Wednesday: WTFB, 411 S Pagewood Ave.

In January, the drive thru pantry hours will continue from 1 p.m. to 3 pm. on Wednesdays and Fridays at Odessa facility and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Midland facility.

For more details, visit tinyurl.com/y85v4rb2.

