The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled Holiday Drive-Thru Pantry from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates and locations.
Tuesday: WTFB, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.
Wednesday: WTFB, 411 S Pagewood Ave.
In January, the drive thru pantry hours will continue from 1 p.m. to 3 pm. on Wednesdays and Fridays at Odessa facility and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Midland facility.
For more details, visit tinyurl.com/y85v4rb2.
