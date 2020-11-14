United Supermarkets, 2783 S Cedar St., Pecos, has scheduled a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

Upon arrival, a pharmacy team member wearing personal protective equipment will assist guests with a consent form as well as collect their health insurance information.

Bring both your prescription and medical insurance cards with you. Wear clothing that provides easy access to your upper arm.

Consent forms will be available on location or fill one out prior to arrival by visiting bit.ly/USMconsentform.