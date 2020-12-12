The United Supermarkets, 2783 S. Cedar St., Pecos, has scheduled a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, a pharmacy team member will assist guests and collect their health insurance information.

Bring both your prescription and medical insurance cards with you, wear clothing that provides easy access to your upper arm, you can fill out a consent form on location or you can fill one out prior to arrival by visiting: https://bit.ly/USMconsentform.