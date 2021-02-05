DPS urges safety on Super Bowl Sunday

AUSTIN The Texas Department of Public Safety tells the public that while Super Bowl celebrations may look a little different than in years past, safety should still be at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

DPS Troopers will increase patrols all day Sunday from 12:01 a.m. until midnight as part of the nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative, a press release detailed.

Troopers will reportedly be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, failing to wear their seat belt and driving under the influence.

DPS shares safety tips on Super Bowl Sunday, which include don’t drink and drive, don’t drive fatigued, slow down in inclement weather and buckle up. Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.