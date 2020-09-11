DPS adds Saturday appointments for September

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a press release on Friday morning that The Midland Mega Center will add appointments for Saturdays in September.

The Midland Mega Center will reportedly be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Services are by appointment only for customers needing to renew or replace a license only, the press release stated.

DPS has reportedly added additional Saturday appointment availability at select driver license offices for customers needing to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license or identification cards. Participating driver’s license offices will offer a limited number of appointments to help Texans handle these specific transactions.

Nearly 700,000 Texas driver’s license and identification cards have expired while driver’s license offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release stated. DPS also anticipates adding more Saturday appointments in the coming months.