  • September 11, 2020

DPS adds Saturday appointments for September - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

DPS adds Saturday appointments for September

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 1:05 pm

DPS adds Saturday appointments for September oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a press release on Friday morning that The Midland Mega Center will add appointments for Saturdays in September.

The Midland Mega Center will reportedly be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Services are by appointment only for customers needing to renew or replace a license only, the press release stated.

DPS has reportedly added additional Saturday appointment availability at select driver license offices for customers needing to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license or identification cards. Participating driver’s license offices will offer a limited number of appointments to help Texans handle these specific transactions.

Nearly 700,000 Texas driver’s license and identification cards have expired while driver’s license offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release stated. DPS also anticipates adding more Saturday appointments in the coming months.

Posted in on Friday, September 11, 2020 1:05 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
75°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: SSW at 4mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]