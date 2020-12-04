  • December 4, 2020

Downtown Odessa schedules virtual reality Christmas events - Odessa American

Downtown Odessa schedules virtual reality Christmas events

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/y6alx2b6

Posted: Friday, December 4, 2020 2:54 pm

It’s beginning to look like a virtual reality Christmas in downtown Odessa this year, as COVID-19 concerns have prompted many changes to the city’s second annual Winterfest event.

New events this year include a scavenger hunt contest that requires participants to use a GPS to locate Christmas-related destinations, murals and trivia question answers hidden throughout the city, said Lawanda Lambert, the city’s executive director of Downtown Odessa, Inc. The more treasures found, the more points participants earn and can redeem for cash prizes. The scavenger hunt kicked off Fridayand continues through Jan. 3.

Participants need to download the free Eventzee app through their favorite Internet app site, according to a city news release.

Six augmented reality stations have already been placed in various downtown locations, Lambert said. Participants who download a QR code to their phone can use the device to trigger elaborate 3-D visual scenes, including Santa and his reindeer flying through the air – directly at the viewer.

 “We had to create a number of new activities this year due to COVID,” Lambert said. “We wanted to have the annual parade, which is very popular and attracts thousands of people. But due to social distancing guidelines we couldn’t make it work. We want people to have fun and be safe.”

There are still plenty of traditional activities to enjoy.

Entries for the annual holiday decoration contest between downtown businesses will be taken through Dec. 14, Lambert said. This year’s contest features professional and non-professional categories.

Some business owners are very creative and like to do their own decorating, while other businesses want to show their Christmas spirit but may not feel they have the skills necessary to do themselves, Lambert said. Judging will begin in two weeks, with cash prizes ranging from $150 to $750 being awarded.

Free virtual painting classes, which can be accessed through the Internet, will be offered throughout December. The first class will be held at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 8. To learn more about the various activities call 432-335-4683 or visit www.downtownodessatx.com/christmas.

