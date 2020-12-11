Donuts with Santa has been scheduled at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be Santa for donuts, shopping, photo opportunities, activities and more. Santa will be taking photos and greeting guests from 9 a.m. to noon.

Masks will be required throughout the entirety of the event.

Tickets are available and are very limited.

Tickets are tinyurl.com/y2xjexun.