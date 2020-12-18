  • December 18, 2020

Donuts with Santa - Odessa American: Local News

Donuts with Santa

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 2:00 am

Donuts with Santa has been scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be Santa for donuts, shopping, photo opportunities, activities and more. Santa will be taking photos and greeting guest from 9 a.m. to noon.

Masks will be required throughout the entirety of the event.

Tickets are available and are very limited.

Tickets are tinyurl.com/y2xjexun.

