The University of Texas Permian Basin Accounting Association has partnered up with TXCPA and Keep Odessa Beautiful to participate in Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off Spring Cleanup on Saturday.
Meet at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary parking lot located 6401 Amber Drive. Parking lot located off Rocky Lane Road.
Breakfast will be provided at 9 a.m.
Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
All supplies will be provided.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/28ttp2sn.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.