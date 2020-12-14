  • December 14, 2020

Donation wish list

Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 2:57 am

The Crisis Center of West Texas serves hundreds of clients annually, many of whom arrive at the center with nothing after fleeing dangerous or abusive situations.

The CCWT are in need of donations to help give them all the tools they need to succeed in a life free from violence.

Items needed: shampoo, conditioner (full-sized or bulk bottles), new yoga pants, new sports bras, women/men underwear, socks, shorts, sweats and shirts.

Household items needed: pillows, 100% cotton white bath mats (without rubber backing), white twin-size sheets, twin-size mattress covers, twin-size blankets, laundry pods, phone chargers, yearly planners.

Toiletries needed: brushes, shower gel, deodorant, toothpaste, hair dryers and flat irons.

Children’s items: diapers (sizes 4, 5, & 6), wipes, pack & plays and strollers.

To donate or for more information, visit ccwtx.org/donations/wishlist or select Crisis Center of West Texas on Amazon Smile at https://smile.amazon.com/gp/chpf/homepage?orig=%2F.

