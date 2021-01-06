  • January 6, 2021

Donation box

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 1:35 pm

Over Christmas, Trooper David Moya (stationed in Monahans) and his family lost their family home to a structure fire. The house was a total loss and the family is in need of assistance. They lost everything and any donation which can be provided is much appreciated.

Donations including monetary donations are being accepted through Jan. 15 at the Donation Box at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, 2500 S. Highway 385 Odessa, Texas 79766. All donations will be delivered to Moya on Jan. 15.

Clothes and shoe size needed are: girl 3T, shoe size 8; boy 4T, shoe size 9; 16-year-old girl, xsmall, size 2, shoe size 5.5; 15-year-old-boy 29x32, small men's shirts, shoe size 8.5; men's 38x32, large shirts, shoe size 8.5-9; and women size 8 petite, medium shirt, shoe size 5-5.5.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxsf8nxq or tinyurl.com/y36aguap.

