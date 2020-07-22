Dollar General now open in Odessa

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. Dollar General has announced that its store at 3840 N FM 1936 in Odessa is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.

Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks, a news release said.

The company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.