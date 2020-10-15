Doctors talk COVID-19 hospitalizations

Medical professionals spoke on the rise of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Ector County during a Thursday virtual hospital briefing.

“That’s been ranging between 8 and 11 percent over the last week, six days, and it peaked at 12 so we’re not quite to that 15 percent although it is trending upward,” Medical Center Hospital Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Benton said on behalf of the Ector County Health Department.

He added that if more than 15 percent of Ector County beds are used for COVID-19 patients, local county officials may have to make decisions on scaling back restaurant and bar capacity per state mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32 defined high hospitalizations, “As any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.”

Benton said that as of Thursday, 11 percent of the total beds that can be staffed in the county are filled with COVID-19 patients.

An MCH representative detailed that there are around 500 available operational beds for COVID-19 patients between ORMC and MCH.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that currently 47 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the county, 22 of them are in the intensive care unit and 14 are reportedly on ventilators.

Out of 5,556 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 3,448 are confirmed positives, 2,108 are probable positives and 843 cases are listed as active.

While 4,607 people have reportedly recovered from the virus, 106 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19-related complications.

The website also showed that 7.76 percent of positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the county, a number that includes Ector County residents only.

Benton said that the county removed the COVID-19 positivity rate from the Ector County Hospital District website because of a lack of negative tests being reported, which he said makes the positivity rate inaccurate.

As of 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that out of 1,689 positive COVID-19 cases, 35 of those patients are in the hospital at MCH. Twenty-three are on four central COVID-19 isolation floor, 12 are in the critical care unit and nine of them are on ventilators.

The in-hospital patient list includes one patient from Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Odessa, one from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa, two from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Alpine, one from Andrews, two from Big Spring, three from Fort Stockton, one from Kermit, one from McCamey, one from Midland and one from Presidio.

Of the total MCH tests, 6,061 have been negative, 45 tests are pending and no persons under investigation are in the hospital.

Fifteen of the 35 COVID-19 patients in-house are reportedly from nursing homes or out-of-county transfers.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan detailed that out of 4,046 conducted tests, 3,509 have been negative and 503 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at ORMC. Thirteen COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital and five are on ventilators, he said.

“A lot more positives came in this week compared to the weeks prior so that is to keep in mind,” Saravanan said.

Saravanan added that only four of the in-hospital patients are from Odessa while four are from Big Spring, one is from Pampa, one is from Carlsbad, N.M., one is from Fort Stockton, one is from Van Horn and one is from Presidio.

“Average census this week has been between that 13 and 15 so again that’s higher than it was a few weeks ago. It’s not nearly as high as when we had a huge spike in July, but we definitely don’t want it to get there,” he said further explaining that increased numbers could put stress on the hospitals.

Saravanan also explained the importance of people continuing to practice COVID-19 precautions while out and said that more is at stake than just restaurants and bars if hospitalizations continue to go up past 15 percent.

“For the hospitals, elective surgeries will go back to being shut down again and that’s part of the executive order as well,” he said.

Information regarding Abbott’s executive order can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2jqxrzc.