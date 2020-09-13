Doctors: Get your flu shot

Local doctors advise people to get their immunizations and other vaccines even though COVID-19 is still out there.

Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, associate professor with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, was born in the 1950s and is very pro vaccine. She always tells patients when they come in not believing in a vaccine that they are talking to a pediatrician who had some of those childhood diseases and seen some of them in action.

“... We can’t be cavalier with vaccinations, even in the time of COVID,” Sheridan-Shayeb said.

Measles, in her view, is the worst of the ailments.

“It’s a terrible disease. I remember the shutters in the house being closed to light it hurt so bad. My parents, they couldn’t graduate across the stage because of polio. It was such a big epidemic and they were first in line when the vaccine came out in 1954, so we don’t want to see the (recurrence) of all these diseases right now just because we’re not getting vaccinated. That’s what worries me continuously about our people who don’t believe in vaccines,” she said.

Sheridan-Shayeb said German measles, also known as rubella, can cause deafness or heart disease.

“... I just think if we can prevent so many things, why don’t we prevent it? It’s like if you have strep throat and you can take penicillin, don’t want to take the penicillin so you’re not sick and cause possible heart problems? It’s like a no brainer. I just think prevention is the only way to go. ...,” she said.

As for why some people are anti vaccination, Sheridan-Shayeb said she doesn’t really know.

“They’re worried about all the things they think that are in the vaccine,” she said.

Some people think there is aluminum in a vaccine and Sheridan-Shayeb always tells them she vaccinated her own children.

“How many of us have taken aluminum by accident if you ate something off a grill? We live in a world with a lot of preservatives in what we eat. It’s not just in vaccines, so I really say to the public ... what’s more important, I think, is protecting your child from these diseases.”

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center, said immunizations are one of the few things that are known to help control disease processes.

“Flu vaccine, for example, has been around for several years. It’s really helped decrease the burden of disease in our community, for the population, as well as for the health care system because flu does cause other complications. It’s the complications from the flu that end up costing peoples’ lives sometimes ... so if there is a vaccination that can keep people from bearing that disease burden we should definitely support it,” Saravanan said.

“There are different vaccinations — yearly flu vaccine, meningitis, polio, and others when we were kids growing up” that prevent people from getting these diseases, he said.

This will be the first flu season with COVID in the mix, but Saravanan said people should still get the flu shot.

“As long as we know enough about vaccines that are out there for years protecting us against diseases we should continue to take those independent of whether coronavirus is around,” he said.

Saravanan said flu shots do not make you get the flu. He noted that getting a flu shot will stop you from spreading it to others and that’s what vaccines do.

“What you’re feeling is the body’s reaction to getting the inactivated virus. You want the body to react to getting the inactivated virus because that’s when antibodies are formed. That’s what provides you with the protection for later on when ... you’re exposed to the active virus. The flu shot doesn’t cause the flu. The flu shot causes a flu-like reaction in the body. For some people, it’s more than others but that’s an expected reaction so you can develop antibodies to fight the flu,” Saravanan said.