Doctor: Vaccine will take time

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke about COVID-19 vaccines that are trialing during a Monday hospital briefing.

Saravanan spoke about a study detailing promising trial results regarding an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

“They are still in phase one,” he said, “there is at least three phases. When we go to phase three is when we’re towards the end of releasing the efficacy data for a vaccine,” he said.

He said that it would be several months before that data would be released. He added that production would also be an issue and that manufacturers are looking to, “ramp up” if the vaccine becomes positive.

“Even if this first vaccine that they are talking about showing some favorable results starts to bear fruit, it’ll take at least five to six months in order to get that first vaccine out for people to use and that’s the earliest possibility,” he said adding that if a vaccine were to come out, he thought it would be released earlier next year.

He also said that when news comes out regarding positive results, it doesn’t mean that a vaccine is, “coming out tomorrow.”

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that out of 1,441 tests, 278 people have tested positive. Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, nine are on ventilators and seven tests are pending.

Brown also reported that one Ector County resident died over the weekend at ORMC from COVID-19 related complications.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that out of 850 positive cases, 36 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. The patients reportedly include one from Permian Basin Community Center, five from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, four from Andrews, two from Fort Stockton and one from Stanton.

Thirteen patients are on the seventh floor and 13 are on the eighth floor, eight are in the critical care unit and five of them are on ventilators. Two patients are in the labor and delivery unit. MCH expected five discharges from the hospital from seventh and eighth floor and two CCU patients to be transferred to isolation units later on Monday.

No persons under investigation are in the hospital and 339 tests are pending.

The Ector County Health Department did not report their numbers by the 3 p.m., briefing time but around 5:30 p.m., their website was updated.

The ECHD website detailed 2,403 total positive cases in the county with 1,643 confirmed positive and 760 probable positive, 1,028 cases are listed as active and 1,342 patients have reportedly recovered from the virus. Thirty-three Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications, 762 tests are pending and 51 people are reportedly hospitalized with coronavirus.

Odessa Mayor David Turner updated the public saying that Gov. Greg Abbott would not be shutting communities down.

Dr. Timothy Benton said that it’s too early to project, but that, “the curve has flattened off a little bit the last few days. The slope of the graph is not going up, it’s flattened, but it hasn’t trended back down completely.”

He added that the number of new cases is down some and it was good to hear that the census of local hospitals was coming down a little bit.

“I don’t want us to let down our caution, let down our guard. Absolutely gotta keep up the masks and watch for our social distancing and things to keep the spread down,” he said.