Doctor talks precautions

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that as positive COVID-19 cases decline in Ector County, “what we don’t want to do is go back on the things that helped us get to this point.”

He spoke about social distancing and the mask mandate during Wednesday’s virtual hospital briefing and said, “we need to stick with what we are doing especially with schools starting right now, especially with the flu season possibly coming up later up in the fall.”

In the last week, three ECISD educators reportedly tested positive with COVID-19 and Saravanan said that as schools reopen, they are expecting more cases, but are, “hoping for a better response because of the precautions we are taking.”

“We have seen enough studies that show even young kids can spread the disease quite a bit which is why the number of kids going back to school can raise the number of educators getting sick so it is expected…but we’re hoping for a better response with all the precautions that they’ll be able to take and remember it’s not a full fledged reopening of schools, its staged, its very calculated, its very prepared,” he said.

With testing reportedly being lowered around the state, neither Medical Center Hospital nor ORMC officials said that they have slowed down their testing.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a 2 p.m., Wednesday press release that out of 1,204 positives, 28 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with 15 on the eight central isolation floor and 13 in the critical care unit. Eight of those patients are reportedly on ventilators. Of the 28 in-house patients one is from Andrews, two are from Pecos, one is from Ft. Stockton, three are from Deerings Nursing Home and one is from Seagraves. Thirty-nine patients reportedly have pending test results.

ORMC President Stacey Brown detailed that out of 2,177 tests, 358 people have tested positive, 17 tests are pending and six patients are in the hospital on the ICU with three of them on ventilators. Four of those patients are from Ector County, she said, and one patient is from Big Spring while another is from Andrews.

“We’re testing on average about 50 patients a day and that’s been the trend we’ve had for the last several weeks…we’re actually testing more patients as they come into the hospital for procedures,” Brown added.

No one from the Ector County Health Department or county was present during the hospital briefing, but at around 5:50 p.m., the ECHD website was updated.

The ECHD website detailed that out of the 3,670 total positive Ector County cases, 2,488 are confirmed positives, 1,182 are probable positives and 733 cases are listed as active.

The website also detailed that while 57 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications, 2,880 COVID-19 patients have reportedly recovered.