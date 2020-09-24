Doctor talks positivity rate

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on the different local COVID-19 positivity rates during a Thursday virtual hospital briefing.

Saravanan said that while the cumulative county positivity rate is accurate, a one week or two week county positivity rate would be difficult for them to get.

“It’s hard for the county to release a true positivity rate for the whole county because they would have to have the information from every test done in the county…They have to have all the negative tests and all the positive tests, total number of tests before they can release a positivity rate. That’s much more difficult for them to do in real time,” he said adding that maybe some providers are not reporting all of their tests.

Saravanan also spoke on the positivity rate of the city’s free testing.

“They were able to do about 97 or so tests last week and their positivity rate was also about four percent which is much lower than when the last round of city’s testing was.”

He said that before, the city positivity rate was previously around 14 percent.

While ORMC has a cumulative positivity rate of about 13.4 percent, their positivity rate for the last week is down to 4 percent said ORMC President Stacey Brown.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed Wednesday that the county positivity rate is at 17.39 percent with 3,102 confirmed positive cases, 1,650 probable positive cases and 623 active cases.

While 4,032 people have recovered from the virus, 97 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications.

The Health Department also messaged an MCH representative detailing that Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation has 14 active COVID-19 cases, 72 recovered and ten deaths, Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation has 13 active cases, 76 recovered and 15 deaths, Focused Care at Odessa has seven active cases, 23 recovered and seven deaths, Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation has one active case, 60 recovered and 15 deaths, Parks Senior Living has four active cases, seven recovered and one death and Madison Medical Resort has three active cases with 13 recovered patients.

A Wednesday Medical Center Hospital press release detailed that out of 1,506 total COVID-19 cases, 31 positive patients are in the hospital, 23 are on the eight central isolation unit, eight are in the critical care unit and three of those patients are on ventilators.

Of the 31 in-hospital patients, one is from Focused Care at Odessa, two are from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation, one from Alpine, two from Crane, one from Midland, four from McCamey, one from Rankin and one from Ward County.

“Thirteen of our 31 covid patients today are either from the nursing home or out of county transfers,” MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

Tippin also detailed that 14 tests are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has tested 3,392 people with 455 testing positive. Four patients are in the hospital, three are in the ICU with two on ventilators. Two of the patients are from Big Spring and two are from Ector County, Brown said.

The medical professionals also spoke on the importance of continuing COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks and urged people to get their flu shots.

The next free COVID-19 testing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sherwood Park.

More information regarding the testing can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y63g2pqn and the ECHD website can be located at https://tinyurl.com/wbvll46.