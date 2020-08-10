  • August 10, 2020

Doctor talks downtrend

Doctor talks downtrend

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 5:57 pm

Doctor talks downtrend By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Dr. Timothy Benton spoke on behalf of the Ector County Health Department about the previous week’s downtrend in Ector County COVID-19 cases during a Monday virtual hospital briefing.

“The total cases last week looks like about 244 which was 220 less than the previous week,” he said, “so the curve, the rolling seven day average for new cases has been declining and even now the cumulative positivity rate has declined.”

Benton said that while the cases are dropping at the hospital, “It’s maybe a sign that maybe the virus is less prevalent. It’s not zero, it’s still out there,” he said.

He added that out of the 70 tests conducted during the National Guard test on July 24-25, one person came back with positive results.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown detailed that out of 2,097 tests, 358 people have tested positive and four tests are pending. Twelve COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with nine being in the ICU and three others on a different designated floor. She added that four COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. Out of the 12 patients, three are from Big Spring and one is from Andrews while the rest, she said, are from the area.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that it’s good to see the numbers going down.

“We really have to see what will happen with some schools still going back in-person,” he added.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a Monday press release that out of 1,174 positive cases, 23 positive COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, nine are on eight central isolation unit, 14 are on the critical care unit and seven are on ventilators. Of the 23 in-hospital patients, one is from Andrews, one is from Monahans, one is from Stanton, two are from Pecos, one is from Ft. Stockton, two are from Deerings Nursing Home and 52 tests are reportedly pending.

 “I think that the things that we’re doing. The mask wearing, social distancing…I think it’s all starting to come together because I know at medical center, we’re not testing less,” said MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons.

 Saravanan added to her comments saying that it doesn’t matter if there was less testing because the positivity rate is down, “ever so slightly though,” he said.

 “Not a thing to be overwhelmingly happy about, but it’s a positive trend.”

 The Ector County Health Department website detailed that out of 3,587 total positive COVID-19 cases, 2,439 are confirmed positive, 1,148 are probable positives and 755 cases are listed as active. The website detailed that while 2,777 people have recovered from the virus, 55 people have died from COVID-19 related complications. The website also detailed the local positivity rate at 17.4 percent.

 

 

 

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Monday, August 10, 2020 5:57 pm.

