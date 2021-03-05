Doctor: Monitor heart health

Chest heaviness, a burning in the chest, sometimes with the discomfort radiating up to the neck and jaw and particularly the left arm can all be signs of a heart attack.

Cardiologist Dr. Raja Naidu said some unusual presentations are sometimes seen.

“Sometimes people can present more with a shortness of breath or getting winded when they’re doing any sort of physical activity. … Initially a lot of times when people have blockages, those symptoms occur more when they exert themselves,” Naidu said.

When a person has a heart attack, Naidu said, these symptoms can occur very, very acutely like all of the sudden or just out of the blue.

Usually, COVID-19 is more of a shortness of breath.

“… If we’re talking heart attack vs. COVID, COVID usually has a loss of taste, a loss of smell, but yes there is a good amount of overlap,” Naidu said.

If, all of a sudden, a person feels those heart attack symptoms and they don’t get any better after five or 10 minutes, they start sweating or get nauseated Naidu said it’s a good idea to call 911 and get checked out.

Naidu recommends calling an ambulance instead of driving themselves to the hospital.

“… The biggest problem with a heart attack is sudden death and sudden death can occur when the heart attack happens and the heart goes into an arrhythmia,” Naidu said. “If that happens on your way to the hospital in your private car, then nobody can help you. If it happens once the paramedics have arrived, they can treat that and take care of the arrhythmia and prevent sudden death.”

He added that the ambulances in Odessa have EKGs (electrocardiograms), so they’ll be able to do an EKG right away and tell if it’s a heart attack.

If they determine it is a heart attack, they can call ahead to the emergency room and let them know a heart attack is being brought in and the hospital can call the appropriate staff to get the patient in for a cardiac catheterization to open the artery.

He added that the providers like to get the artery that is causing the heart attack open within 90 minutes of the patient arriving at the ER.

“There’s no need to hesitate,” Naidu said. “At this point, the hospitals are well equipped to treat both COVID and non-COVID related emergencies so the chances of getting COVID by going to the hospital is extremely, extremely small,” Naidu said. “People shouldn’t delay care just because they have that worry or fear.”

On prevention of heart attacks, Naidu said you should watch your diet, exercise and make sure your cholesterol and blood sugar are under control.

People should start taking these measures from early adulthood on.

Naidu said the prevalence of heart disease in the Permian Basin is similar to the rest of the country.

“It may be more prevalent here since we have a fairly good Hispanic population, which usually has a higher instance for diabetes. Diabetes is a big risk factor for heart disease. We also have people, the dietary things people eat out here are usually higher in fat — red meat, things like that, so you’ll see more heart disease from those issues,” Naidu said.