  • April 15, 2021

Discovery's Fatal Vows set to air Midland murder

Discovery’s Fatal Vows set to air Midland murder

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:15 am

oanews@oaoa.com

Investigation Discovery will cover the murder of Kathy Paget of Midland on Monday’s episode of Fatal Vows titled “Opposites Can Kill.”

According to a press release, Paget, a young single mother, is determined to build a good life for herself and her infant son. That life soon includes wannabe rap star Juan Gonzalez who has ambitions of his own. Their dreams clash and tempers erupt when Paget decides she wants more out of life - no matter what the cost.

Fatal Vows is hosted by Stacy Kaiser, a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert, and Dr. Brian Russell, an attorney as well as a forensic and clinical psychologis.

