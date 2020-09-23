Dinner benefit

Feed West Texas Wine Dinner benefiting the West Texas Food Bank has been scheduled from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at Opal's Table, 223 W. Wall St., Midland.

The menu will include: fall greens, roasted garlic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes, beef bourguignon and chocolate walnut fudge pie.

Tickets are $85 with wine (does not include tax and gratuity) or $60 without wine (does not include tax and gratuity).

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the WTFB, who feed those who are hungry in 19 West Texas counties.

For tickets, visit opalstable.com/events.