After Pink the Basin’s annual fundraising luncheon was cancelled, the team at Press Café, 4400 Parks Legado Road, has scheduled “Dine and Donate Week,” Tuesday through Oct. 17, all day (breakfast, lunch, and early dinner).

During this week, everything ordered will be completely paid for by Sewell Chevrolet, their sponsor. In exchange, diners will be asked to give a donation to Pink the Basin in the amount of what their meal would’ve cost or more. Press Café will take the donations in the same manner that you’d typically pay them for your meal, at the register.

All donations will remain in the Permian Basin and support local women with mammograms, diagnostics and prostheses.

For more information and directions, visit presscafe.com or @presscafetx on social media.