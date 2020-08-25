Design, artist to be unveiled Aug. 31

Odessa is moving closer to announcing the design for the proposed memorial for victims of the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting.

Odessa Arts will announce the chosen design, artist and location for the memorial art piece during a taped half-hour special to be aired on Basin PBS at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.

“We have our three finalists and they submitted their designs,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said.

The selection committee was due to make a final decision last week. Selection committee members in addition to Ham include Odessa Mayor David Turner, Chamber CEO Renee Earls, Richard Gillham (Odessa Public Art Committee), Cindy Graham (Odessa Arts Development Director), John Jameson (United Grocery Stores), Michael Marrero (Odessa city manager), Ryan Patton (Young Professionals of Odessa), Steve Patton (director Parks and Recreation), Lorraine Perryman (Odessa Public Art Committee) and eight representatives of victims and their families.

Earls said she was honored to be part of the August 31 Memorial Selection Committee.

“I was so glad that the call for artists brought in so many diverse ideas. What really amazed me was that so many of the artists were truly moved by the situation itself and I could tell by their entries that they had done their homework on the events and those affected by that tragic day,” Earls said via email. “It was very difficult to narrow it down but I believe the entire community, especially the families and individuals directly affected, will be pleased with the final selection.”

The budget for the commission is $300,000 and will be paid for with a combination of hotel occupancy tax and private donations. Community members wishing to make a donation can call the Odessa Arts office or visit odessaarts.org.

“I love the fact that we have a public art committee and we have this process,” Ham said. “No. 1, it allows for the public part of public art. ..it is good for the community.”

Also, Odessa Arts, the City of Odessa, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, the Ministerial Alliances and the Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin have combined efforts to help develop several ways the community can participate in observing the first anniversary of the shooting, in which seven people were killed and 25 were wounded.

Among the activities are:

>> Through Aug. 31, community members will be encouraged to share stories, photos, art, and thoughts on social media with #OdessaStrong and #ATimeToRemember.

>> The city’s public information office will produce a video to thank first responders for their efforts on that day.

>> Thirty-two yellow flags will be displayed at Memorial Gardens representing the victims, as well as an #OdessaStrong banner on one of the bridges. In addition, 1,000 smaller flags will be available at the Family Resiliency Center, The Chamber, Odessa Arts, Connections Church and area businesses. Community members can pick up their free flag and place it at Memorial Gardens.

>> Through Aug. 31, citizens and businesses are encouraged to place yellow ribbons on their doors.

>> The Chamber will use digital billboards to spread a message of remembrance.

>> At 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, the community is encouraged to observe 32 seconds of silence.

>> The combined ministerial alliances are hosting a drive-in prayer vigil at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Connection Church. This will be a socially distant event, with masks.

>> Various buildings and art will be lit either yellow or blue for the week.

>> Odessa’s quilter’s club is delivering hand crafted quilts to families and first responders.