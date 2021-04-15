The Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event will return on Saturday at Mission Fitness, at Center for Health and Wellness at 8050 Highway 191.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the different races beginning just after 8 a.m.

Awards for the top runners will be given around 9:45 a.m.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Medical Center Health System Foundation, which goes to programs like the Children’s Miracle Network, Patient Navigation Programs and more.

To pre-register for the event, just visit www.mchodessa.com/community/desert-dash.