  • April 13, 2021

Desert Dash returns to Mission Fitness - Odessa American

Desert Dash returns to Mission Fitness

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 5:54 pm

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event will return on Saturday.

It will take place at Mission Fitness, located at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness at 8050 Highway 191 in Odessa.

Last year’s Desert Dash was canceled due to COVID-19. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the different races beginning just after 8 a.m. Awards for the top runners will be given around 9:45 a.m. To pre-register for the event, visit www.mchodessa.com/community/desert-dash.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Medical Center Health System Foundation, which goes to programs like the Children’s Miracle Network, Patient Navigation programs and more.

