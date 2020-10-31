The Ector County Democrats and the Midland Democratic Party have scheduled Democracy at the Drive-In Tuesday at Big Sky Drive-In Theatre, 6200 W. Highway 80, Midland.

VIP gates open at 6 p.m. and general at 6:30 p.m.

Space is limited, so carpooling (where safe) is strongly recommended.

There will be a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris auto decorating contest. Democratic merchandise will be available.

Security will be on-site. Masks and social distancing are required.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3ugkwob or www.bigskytheatre.com.