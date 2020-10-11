  • October 11, 2020

Def Con goes outdoors - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Def Con goes outdoors

Local haunting favorite taking a different route this year

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Boo!

    Ben Powell

    Bill "Bloody Bill" Pon wields his custom made chainsaw inside Def Con 1 where the former horror maze stood that is now being moved outside due to COVID concerns as well as new safety measures that are required by the city. Pon has run Def Con 1 since 1998 and has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the needed building improvements.

View all 7 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Def Con 1 Haunted Warehouse.
  • When: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31.
  • Where: 2215 W. Second St.
  • Tickets: $15 general admission $20 skip the line VIP ticket. Available online.
More Information

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:30 am

Def Con goes outdoors By Shirleen Guerra oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Def Con 1 Haunted Warehouse presents Bloody Bill’s Chainsaw Carnage haunted house has consistently served chills and thrills to the Permian basin since 1998.

For those two decades the haunted event has given the public something unique that features both the Def Con 1 and Circus of the Dead Murder Maze, including clowns, maniacs and chainsaws.

This year the event is taking a different turn due to COVID-19 and the need to bring some items up to code and going outdoors.

Bill Pon, owner and director of Def Con is raising funds through GoFundMe to bring his Halloween extravaganza up to city code. This, he said, is due to updated “special amusement building” requirements that were updated in 2018. This new update included new safety measures, including automatic sprinkler systems, alarm systems, and emergency voice alarm communication systems.

Pon has been unable to pay for the updates on his own after two years of battling cancer has left him with little savings.

“A special amusement building is any temporary or permanent building or portion thereof that is occupied for amusement, entertainment or educational purposes and that contains a device or system that conveys passengers or provides a walkway along, around, or over a course in any direction so arranged that the means of egress path is not readily apparent due to visual or audio distractions or is intentionally confounded or is not readily available because of the nature of the attraction or mode of conveyance through the building or structure,” says City of Odessa public information officer Devin Sanchez.

“If we can get the sprinklers and everything done, we can have a brand-new haunted maze built inside. It’s just time to do something new, and I’m ready for it,” said Owner and Director Bill Pon.

Def Con 1 Haunted Warehouse will be doing the 2020 haunt season outside due to COVID and the first outdoor maze hunt. They will be open the last two weekends of October instead of throughout the month.

“Bloody Bill” is also a movie director, best known for the film, “Circus of the Dead.” and is still working on more films.

Posted in on Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
64°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SW at 2mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 59°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 82°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 90°/Low 61°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]