Def Con goes outdoors

Def Con 1 Haunted Warehouse presents Bloody Bill’s Chainsaw Carnage haunted house has consistently served chills and thrills to the Permian basin since 1998.

For those two decades the haunted event has given the public something unique that features both the Def Con 1 and Circus of the Dead Murder Maze, including clowns, maniacs and chainsaws.

This year the event is taking a different turn due to COVID-19 and the need to bring some items up to code and going outdoors.

Bill Pon, owner and director of Def Con is raising funds through GoFundMe to bring his Halloween extravaganza up to city code. This, he said, is due to updated “special amusement building” requirements that were updated in 2018. This new update included new safety measures, including automatic sprinkler systems, alarm systems, and emergency voice alarm communication systems.

Pon has been unable to pay for the updates on his own after two years of battling cancer has left him with little savings.

“A special amusement building is any temporary or permanent building or portion thereof that is occupied for amusement, entertainment or educational purposes and that contains a device or system that conveys passengers or provides a walkway along, around, or over a course in any direction so arranged that the means of egress path is not readily apparent due to visual or audio distractions or is intentionally confounded or is not readily available because of the nature of the attraction or mode of conveyance through the building or structure,” says City of Odessa public information officer Devin Sanchez.

“If we can get the sprinklers and everything done, we can have a brand-new haunted maze built inside. It’s just time to do something new, and I’m ready for it,” said Owner and Director Bill Pon.

Def Con 1 Haunted Warehouse will be doing the 2020 haunt season outside due to COVID and the first outdoor maze hunt. They will be open the last two weekends of October instead of throughout the month.

“Bloody Bill” is also a movie director, best known for the film, “Circus of the Dead.” and is still working on more films.