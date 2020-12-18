  • December 18, 2020

Jesus House of Odessa has scheduled an Ector County Dedication to God event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Courthouse lawn, 119 E. Fourth St.

Mask required and social distancing will be implemented.

Even though this is on county’s property it is not a political event.

It’s a group of believers coming together in dedicating our county and our lives to God.

Visit tinyurl.com/yaucumgw.

