  • September 23, 2020

Debates and Basin Life - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Debates and Basin Life

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:15 am

Debates and Basin Life Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Basin PBS will air the following local debates and Basin Life premieres.

Thursday: 7 p.m., Odessa Mayoral Debate.

Oct. 5: 4:30 p.m., Basin Life Premieres with Krista Escamilla.

Oct. 8: 7 p.m., Midland Independent School District Board Trustee Debate.

Oct. 12: 7 p.m., U.S. House of Representatives Texas 11th Congressional District Debate.

Basin PBS can be found at AT&T U-Verse: SD-36, HD-1036; Cableone: SD-13, HD-1013; Dish Network, SD-36, HD 5264; Suddenlink: SD-13, HD-113; Direct TV: HD-36; Grande: SD-13, HD-813.

Visit www.basinpbs.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:15 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: SE at 7mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 65°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]