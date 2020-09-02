Davenport seeks at-large seat

After serving as the district one council member for eight years in the 90s, Jo Ann Davenport Littleton said she is running for at-large, because Odessa needs a leader.

“I’m running because I care for all Odessans and I’ve lived in Odessa for over 40 years,” she said.

She said that in Odessa, there are, “the haves and the have-nots. These are the people that are neglected, that are ignored, that have questions that never get answered and really these are the people that get pushed aside and I don’t like that.”

She spoke on problems like the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality around the country and said that Odessa needs a leader that interacts with those issues and doesn’t ignore them.

“This is so important, being able to connect with the citizens…right about now, people are angry, people are upset, they’re looking for answers. You have people that’s poor, you have people that don’t have no health insurance, you got people that are hungry, you got people that are being discriminated against everyday because of their social status, their race, their beliefs. Now if you’ve never encountered any of that, you can’t really relate to the people.”

She added that she can relate to being without health insurance and being behind on her property taxes.

The Ector County Appraisal District website shows that Davenport Littleton owns a property with her husband that has $8,298.34 in unpaid taxes from 2019 and $4,419.29 in unpaid taxes from 2018.

“I owe taxes,” she said adding that she’s on a payment plan.

“I got an installment plan to pay my taxes. I’m paying them. I’m not ignoring them.”

Davenport Littleton said that the current leadership in city council is not meeting the needs of all the people of Odessa.

“That’s why I’m coming back,” she said, “I’m coming back because I care about all of Odessans, not just special interest groups.”

She ran unsuccessfully for Precinct 4 county commissioner in 2014 against Armando Rodriguez and also lost a race to Malcolm Hamilton in 2016 for the city council district one seat.

Davenport Littleton said that city staff and employees have helped maintain the city during an economic downturn, but that, “We have really no leadership. Citizens elected officials to lead, not to follow. Yes we have a great staff, but as an elected official, you don’t let the staff lead, you take control and then you lead and you don’t ignore the issues at hand.”

She said that there are a lot of issues facing the city.

“We’ve got the covid pandemic, we got our economy, we have employee morale, we have issues like holding elected officials accountable,” she said.

Regardless of the issues, she said, “this election is about power. That’s why you have so many people running.”

She said some may want to be on city council because of the power of making important decisions or for their reputation.

“I represent the people, not special interest groups. Special interest groups call me trouble and they call me trouble because I speak on it. I ask questions and I never stop fighting for the people…I’m going to hold elected officials accountable for their actions,” she added.

Davenport Littleton said that although she hasn’t been in office for more than 22 years, she wouldn’t have a problem stepping into the position and dealing with the issues at hand.

She spoke about the CARES ACT money and said it could go to better use to help people during the pandemic.

“Our health, that’s the number one issue because if you don’t have no employees, they’re all sick or they’re dying then you don’t have no employees to work to make you no money,” she said in favor of Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.

She spoke about attending Odessa’s city mask mandate ordinance meeting. She said that she watched about 20 citizens “pressure and disrespect,” council members during that meeting for over an hour in reference to a mask mandate being “unconstitutional.”

Council members voted not to mandate masks in the city in a 5-1 vote with only District 4’s Mari Willis voting for the mandate.

“You got a council up there that will let 20 people dictate what happens in the city of Odessa. I was very upset with that,” she said.

Davenport Littleton said she has served as president of the Municipal League region 4, President of Texas Association of Black Elected Officials and was appointed to the National League of Cities Public Safety Committee. She is currently the president of the Black Cultural Council of Odessa, which is funded by the city.

“I was BCCO President while I was on council in the 90s, what will happen is when it comes to voting…I will have to abstain. I’ve been down that road before. I don’t have a vote,” she said.

She spoke on city council projects and the continuation of progress as council members.

“The problem is that most of the time it really takes two years to get a project off the ground and started and then you look up and you have an election and a new administration that comes in with their own agenda. All we do is reinvent the wheel. There’s never no continuation. Let’s finish this project and move forward,” she said.

Davenport Littleton said that people should look at the accomplishments of those running.

She said that while on council, she helped bring in a 53 new affordable home subdivision in south Odessa and that she also helped the county southside senior center get an activity room as well as helped keep the Gertrude Bruce Historical Cultural Center a landmark in Odessa.

She added that while she understands Dewey Bryant running for mayor, she said she was surprised that current Mayor David Turner was going to run for the at-large position. Both Turner and Bryant have termed out of their current positions.

“The first four years he was in office, I have to say, he represented the whole city. He was in district one, he came to our events, he represented us. I can give him that credit, but the last four years in district one, he’s been missing in action and his leadership is missing in action,” she said.

She said that while Turner has been quiet on issues like police brutality and was absent during the Odessa Black Lives Matter march, she hopes to interact with all of the different communities in the city.