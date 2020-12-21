  • December 21, 2020

CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 12:58 pm

CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

WOONSOCKET, R.I. CVS Health has formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

An email from Monica Prinzing, senior communications consultant, Western Region corporate communications, said in Texas “this … effort will begin on Dec. 28 in more than 2,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, enabling us to vaccinate more than 275,000 patients through the program.

The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states, a news release said.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. CVS Pharmacy will have the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

Posted in on Monday, December 21, 2020 12:58 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: SW at 6mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 42°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 25°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 53°/Low 28°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]