Current councilman seeks mayor slot

As current District 2 Councilman Dewey Bryant terms out of his position, he looks to become mayor, he said, because he wants to continue to serve the community while moving forward from COVID-19 and an economic downturn.

“It is going to get better,” he said during a phone interview, “It is going to turn around and we need to be ready and move forward.”

While some expressed concerns that switching seats after terming out doesn’t follow the spirit of term limits, Bryant said he isn’t concerned with that because there are still things city council needs to do.

“We’ve had a lot of things done in regards to studies completed and things that we need to continue to get done because they have not been accomplished and it’s important that we move forward to accomplish those different things that are associated with our growth, with our infrastructure.”

Bryant said stability is important with the economy and especially in a place that he called the, “epicenter of the energy world,” which he said is something that the community should have pride in.

“I think it’s also important that familiarity with the things that are happening within our wonderful city is there and I can bring all those to the board.”

Bryant has experience on the city council and said he wouldn’t have to go through a learning curve and would have plenty of knowledge of the current issues impacting the city.

Bryant said that a mayor represents the city and is also a “gatherer of the truth.”

“There are so many citizens within this community that have goals of making something happen within this city and I think it’s important that we utilize these tremendous citizens, these people that are passionate about this city.”

“It takes the team,” he said adding that the mayoral position for him would be about the community of Odessa.

Bryant would not comment on the current lawsuit between the Odessa American and the city that challenges the city’s illegal practice of concealing public information related to crime. Some officials reportedly sought to slow public information from being published following a mass shooting in Odessa on Aug. 31, 2019.

Bryant said that he hopes that all the local entities can move forward to help propel each other in the right direction and that includes communication with the news media.

“We need to work together to pat each other on the back to overcome the adversity we’ve had in front of us. That’s important. It’s so important that we all work together. We’re coming off some huge challenges and disruptions that we’ve had within not only our community, but within our world with the covid,” and the oil and gas economy, he said.

COVID-19 has caused certain open meetings regulations to be eased and Bryant said communication has become even more important because people cannot simply talk face-to-face like they used to if there was an issue.

“That causes us to have to communicate more,” he said, “and it’s so important especially with the restrictions that we work hard on our communication within the various different facets of our wonderful community.”

Dewey talked about a collective in reference to his work in city council and being a part of the council to him is about being a part of the community, he said.

With the Odessa Development Corporation spending funds on coronavirus and, “The Permian Fuels America” campaign, Bryant said that those are both good ways for them to help the local economy.

“The importance of our community needs to be known,” he said. He said that while the Permian Basin is one of the most important oil regions in the world, “we need to have that portrayed, they need to know that. I think the education that we’re providing and the advertising and the education accordingly that has been done right now is just exciting.

“We are what we are…we are an energy epicenter and is there anything wrong with that, heavens no,” he said.

Bryant said that he’s been in the banking industry in the Permian Basin since 1982 and one thing that he wishes people could figure out is how to level off an oil bust.

He said that the message of, “The Permian Fuels America” is to buy American oil and that could help stabilize the community.

Bryant’s application detailed that he is the CEO of Southwest Bank. He said he’s been fortunate to work in a service job like a banking industry.

“We’re here because of others and I think there’s some many different things that we tend to forget sometimes,” he said adding that his work has helped him understand numbers and businesses as an elected official.

As far as who he supports for other positions, Bryant said that he supports anyone, “working towards a goal that will benefit our whole community.”

Bryant was the only applicant who filed for mayor until Wednesday evening when former city councilman Javier Joven filed his application as well for mayor.