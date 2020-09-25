Crossroads executive pastor, wife die in multi-vehicle collision

According to an email received by the Odessa American, Crossroads executive director Kenny Comstock and his wife, Melissa, died in a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night in New Mexico.

The Comstock’s three children, 6-year-old Natalie, 4-year-old Camden and 1-year-old Carver, all survived the fatal collision, the email stated. Natalie and Carver reportedly each had scrapes and bruises, while Camden had a head injury, which he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Odessa American requested the collision report on Friday morning from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The report wasn’t released as of early Friday afternoon.

Kenny Comstock’s LinkedIn profile details that he was the executive pastor at Crossroads since 2011. He also served as the president of the Compass Academy board of directors.

Updates will be added as more details become available.