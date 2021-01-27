Crisis Center podcasts aim to inform public

With COVID-19 still raging, Crisis Center of West Texas has thought of a way to communicate with the community that doesn't involve face-to-face interaction but still provides information.

Every two weeks, Celia Arsuaga, prevention education specialist, and Aaron Thomas, reStart (BIPP) coordinator, have a conversation about issues such as toxic masculinity, the roots of sexual assault, different types of domestic violence and some high-profile domestic violence cases.

BIPP stands for Battering Intervention and Prevention Program.

January is stalking awareness month so they have tackled that, as well.

The podcasts are available on Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts.

Arsuaga said she and Thomas have conversations with each other to avoid their talks sounding scripted or "lecturey."

They select topics based on social media, the media, movies that are popular right now, the culture surrounding domestic violence or movements surrounding domestic violence or sexual assault.

"We try to have very honest and vulnerable conversations about them," Arsuaga said.

When stalking first appeared, Arsuaga said a lot of people called it star stalking where people would stalk celebrities.

"But then activists within the domestic violence movement linked the cause domestic violence to the concern of stalking and argued that people attempting to leave an abusive relationship they would often try to get restraining orders against their partners and that's when the stalking would begin and would become really dangerous," she said.

She noted that 76 percent of women murdered by an intimate partner were stalked first.

With all the technology available today, it has made stalking that much easier, Arsuaga said.

She added that once things become more normal, she thinks they will continue the podcasts.

Although they are involved in domestic violence and sexual assault prevention, Arsuaga said they are "in no way experts."

"... We're also learning along with you. That's how we want our podcast listeners to feel, so I think this is something that we'll continue to do."

Podcasts have become more popular so that enables people to put one on while they're driving to work or while they're cooking.

"It's being able to listen whenever you want, when you're ready to listen and have these conversations. (That) is something unique to the podcast," Arsuaga said.

Thomas said they want to take a holistic approach in the podcasts.

"... It's financial abuse if someone's holding money back from you; verbal, mental, emotional and not just physical. You want to have conversations about what that looks like and what can be done in order to get out of a situation if you are in one," Thomas said.

People have told him that the information on the podcasts is great and it has given them a new perspective on things.

He and Arsuaga do the podcasts over Zoom.

Thomas added that time moves fast when they're creating the podcasts.

"We have to pay attention and cut it off at a certain time. We don't want to make it too long. We try to give ourselves like an hour and 10 minutes knowing that there's going to be some editing, so we try to push out a 30- to 45-minute podcast every two weeks," Thomas said.