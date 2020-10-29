COVID rise sparks concern for ECISD

With COVID-19 cases rising in Ector County and Ector County ISD about to welcome its sixth phase of students back Nov. 2, Superintendent Scott Muri urged the community to follow health protocols to help keep the disease in check and keep the schools on track.

Phase 6 will bring seventh graders and 10th graders back to campuses. As of Monday, prekindergarten through seventh grade and ninth and 10th graders will have the opportunity for five-day a week, face to face learning. They will still be able to learn virtually if they choose.

“… I had a conversation with our medical community and leaders in our city government and county government and other officials from Ector County. While we are seeing a rise in the numbers in our community, the safety procedures that we put in place as a school district are working,” Muri said in a media call Wednesday. “We are seeing the numbers in our schools, the number of students and teachers and other staff members with the virus increase, but that spread is not happening in our buildings. That spread is happening in our community …”

He lauded the staff and students for following safety procedures in school and said campuses are among the safest places you can be in the community.

Muri said ECISD doesn’t want to wind up in the same situation as El Paso, which hasn’t had students in school since the beginning of March due to the COVID situation in that city.

“That’s because of the good work of our staff members and the good work of our students, so we appreciate that. With that said, we have a rise in COVID-19 cases in our community. Our positivity rate is increasing. The number of people testing positive is increasing and the hospitalization rate — the number of people in our hospitals — is increasing. So in my conversation with our medical community this morning and city and county governments, it is critically important that we as a community are doing everything that we can do to maintain social distancing while we're in public, to make sure that we constantly wear a mask and to make sure that we are keeping our hands clean and keeping our hands away from our faces,” Muri said.

If the community fails to act, he said, the school district may have to reverse course and transition to a virtual environment again.

“... We do not want to do that. Our data indicate that many of our students that are currently experiencing school in a virtual environment are really struggling. Today at ECISD, that's one third of our students — over 10,000 students that are in a virtual environment — and some of those kids are having a difficult time. We need to make sure that as a community we're taking care of our health so that we can continue to bring students back into our campuses to ensure that they have a high-quality academic experience,” Muri said.

On a separate topic, the district is seeking a partner for Bonham Middle School as a way to turn it around. Bonham is in its fifth year of F ratings under the state accountability system.

“Because of that, our school district is in a situation where we must make a decision, and one of the options is to be taken over by the state of Texas. That is not something that the trustees of ECISD, nor the superintendent, nor the community really want for our system, so the other option that we have is to partner with another organization, specifically for Bonham Middle School, to bring in a partner to help us operate that school more effectively than it has been run over the last several years. That is because of its status as a year-five F school,” Muri said. “We are forced to that because of the laws in the state of Texas.”

The principal and faculty have been made aware and there are community meetings coming up. Contrary to rumor, Muri said it doesn’t affect Bowie or Wilson & Young middle schools.

“We have an opportunity right now — it's called a Call for Quality Schools. We are seeking partners — entities that wish to work with ECISD — so that we can come together and create a really powerful solution for the students that attend school every day and a solution that will work for our community,” he added.

“We will listen to the opportunities provided by those that are interested,” Muri said. “We haven't put out very specific ideas. This is our opportunity to listen, to see what partners bring to the table. Then we will review everything that the partners share with us and then the board of trustees will make a decision as to which of the partners we choose to work with. … Lots of folks are interested in that and we've had phone calls and organizations that are interested in partnering with us in this work, so we will wait and listen to their proposals and make a decision that is best for the Bonham community,” Muri said.

The 2019-2020 school year is when Bonham entered year five of F ratings in the state accountability system so it has been known for a while. Muri said the district and campus have been working on the partnership process for “quite a few months” and have just recently made it public.

Muri said he and the Bonham principal have had great conversations about this and he met with the faculty face to face in a large auditorium to discuss it.

“We want every student to be affected by this partnership in a positive way. That’s the goal is to find a partner, somebody we can work with well as a school district that will positively impact every single child at that school,” Muri said.

ECISD is currently taking applications until the end of November. Then the district will review those applications and make a decision at the end of January on a recommendation to be taken to the school board.

“We will then negotiate a contract with that partner, and then by the end of March, we hope to have that contract finalized with that partner,” Muri said.

Asked how the partnership with Ector College Prep Success Academy is going, Muri said the school sits down with ECISD officials for an annual evaluation. But like the rest of the district there are no state test results to go over because of COVID-19.

“There are certainly some good things that are happening on their campus. We’re pretty pleased, but we also have things that need to be improved upon. The school is aware of those things, as well, so we have those conversations with the school,” Muri said.