COVID in the Basin could be coming soon

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said health care officials are hoping to announce an app and website called COVID in the Basin next week.

In an Odessa College Community Conversation Thursday evening called “Vaccines! Now What?,” Saravanan said it will be constantly updated, have a tracker for cases reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services, places to seek care and links to frequently asked questions, among other items.

Saravanan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some information about how to keep yourself healthier such as eating healthy, exercising, sleeping well and taking vitamins such as zinc and vitamin D.

On a related topic, Saravanan said it doesn’t matter which vaccine you get; just don’t mix them. Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine, but it has not been approved yet.

It is a one-dose shot. Its efficacy is about 65 percent for preventing COVID infection, but 85 percent for preventing severe disease.

The other two are about 95 percent after two doses.

Tatum Hubbard, chief of staff and director of communication at University of Texas Permian Basin, moderated a panel that included Saravanan, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri, County Judge Debi Hays, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven, Medical Center Hospital President/CEO Russell Tippin and Odessa Chamber President/CEO Renee Henderson Earls.

The group, along with Odessa College President Gregory Williams, meets every Wednesday to update the COVID situation in the community.

“COVID has affected all of us in a different way. Things that you take for granted you have to learn to redo in a totally different way,” Hays said.

The county had to shut down its judicial responsibilities for the most part, but has since reopened with safeguards.

Tippin said things have been “super crazy,” but it has caused people to pause and realize how precious life is.

“… We’re not guaranteed tomorrow or even the next breath,” Tippin said.

He urged people to latch on to their loved ones and hug them just a little bit longer. Tippin noted that some 25,000 people have been inoculated since the shots were made available.

“It comes down to individual choice to protect each other,” Tippin said.

Earls said it’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a year since the pandemic started. Odessa was hit with the pandemic, plummeting oil prices and high unemployment.

“We went from the lowest unemployment rate in the state to now having the highest unemployment rate in the state,” Earls said.

“… We’ve had businesses close their doors because they simply haven’t been able to survive,” Earls added. But she said there is light at the end of the tunnel. In terms of education, Muri said between March and August there has been almost six months of learning loss.

About 65 percent of ECISD students are going to school in person and about 35 percent are virtual.

In Texas, Muri said, only 52 percent of students are physically in school and 42 percent haven’t been in school since March.

Muri said it will take years to remedy the learning loss. He said some places have talked about adding another grade, which he said helps illustrate how dramatic the learning loss has been.

He said adding another grade is an option, but there are many other solutions to consider.

“It’s going to be different for every child,” Muri said.

He said plans will have to be designed for each student.

The role of colleges and universities can be to offer good guidance to districts on best practices and provide support for students through mentoring, coaching and tutoring.