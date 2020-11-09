COVID concerns remain high

A 65-year-old Odessa woman became the 106th COVID-19 death in Ector County on Monday morning – the third local death reported since Friday – an email from the Medical Center Health System and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailed.

The latest reported deaths come just days after city and county leaders met and expressed concerns that the number of people testing positive for the deadly virus is rapidly increasing and has reached an all-time high locally.

One out of every three people who were tested did test positive for COVID-19 last week/

“These are the highest numbers we’ve seen since this pandemic started,” Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan, said during a meeting last Thursday. The hospital is reporting numbers similar to MCH.

“We’re at a high point; the sickest point we’ve been at,” Saravanan said. “We need to do more than cautioning people. We’re past that. It’s definitely time for action.”

Odessa Mayor David Turner said city council is scheduled to have a “frank discussion” about the issue during today’s council meeting.

Turner said allowing residents to voluntarily choose to wear masks and practice social distancing doesn’t appear to be working. Stricter measures such as making all businesses require customers to wear masks, placing strict limits on public gatherings and fining violators will likely be among options the council will discuss.

“Unfortunately, we may have to make some very difficult and unpopular decisions,” Turner said. “Some people believe it’s an infringement on their rights to require them to wear a mask. Guess what, it’s an infringement if you catch COVID.”

Medical Center Hospital officials reported last week that they tested 150 people and 44 of them tested positive for COVID-19 –a 32 percent positivity rate.

MCH’s Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley, said “as of (Monday) morning, we had 56 COVID patients hospitalized at MCH.”

Last week MCH officials reported that 62 hospital beds were being used to care for COVID-19 patients. The hospital, which has the capacity to house 50 COVID-19 patients comfortably, say the current demand is placing a strain on the hospital’s space.

Since March, there have been a total of 7,379 confirmed or probable COVID cases recorded in Ector County, according to the CDC. Approximately 11 percent of those cases required hospitalization. Of those confirmed cases, 5,820 have reportedly recovered.

There are currently 1,436 active cases – minus recovered and deaths – pending in the county.