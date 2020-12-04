COVID challenges funeral homes

As businesses, houses of worship and even private homes around the region try to enforce COVID-19 restrictions and take precautions, so do funeral homes.

Ruth Lozano, manager of La Paz Perches Funeral Home in Odessa, said her employees wear protective gear such as white suits, gloves and eye protection when they do pickups.

“Most of our families are asking for direct burial and cremation. On the capacity of the families, we will be very sincere. There are not a lot of people coming to the funerals. (For) most of them, it’s only the family but we have our sanitizers, we have gloves available, masks and everything that is needed,” Lozano said.

Seating is arranged so one row is occupied, the next is not and so on.

“We do not allow any food and we are trying to not allow children under the age of 13, but that’s not a restriction,” Lozano said.

If there is a family member who has been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19, they ask the family not to bring them to the funeral home. Lozano said they also conduct temperature checks.

“I am the one who went and bought everything that I could find (protective equipment), especially for the employees who are working in the pickup and in the back room and also all of us in the front,” Lozano said.

Lozano said one of her specialties is being honest with families.

“I know how to deal with families and let them know that it is very important that we don’t have an open casket, that they taking these precautions because of them, because I want them to be OK. I ask them, ‘Are you OK with that?’ I need to know, and if you’re OK, I also need to know,” Lozano said.

They thank her for being honest with them and telling them that these precautions are being taken for their health.

“We are not doing a lot of obituaries right now,” she said. “People are not wanting to do a lot of obituaries. People are scared to say (that someone died of COVID).”

Bill Vallie is the regional manager of many funeral homes in Texas and New Mexico, including Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. He is also past president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association and represents Texas at the national level.

“It’s a challenge on a daily basis because families don’t want to adhere to the restrictions, so as (with) all funeral homes, we’re trying to keep our people safe and not sick. I also manage 16 other funeral homes, so I’ve got some in rural areas where if I lose my funeral director we basically are going to try to have to find someone to work, or close the building down, which is not conducive for any community,” Vallie said.

With the current COVID spike in Odessa, Vallie said there have been a lot of deaths.

“We have two funeral homes in Odessa, Sunset and Martinez. And between the two, we’re seeing an 80-percent COVID death (rate) at this moment and we’ve handled in the last 30 days over 80 deaths,” Vallie said.

“We restrict our visitation. … We only allow three-hour visitations.”

He said he’s written several letters to Gov. Greg Abbott saying that there should be tighter restrictions on funerals. Right now in Ector County, capacity is limited to 50 percent occupancy.

In New Mexico, he said, the governor has stipulated that mass gatherings, which include funerals and weddings, are limited to five people.

“Some people adhere to that; some people just start sitting side by side which is not something they should do. I’ve written several letters to the governor that funerals should be more restrictive because people try to comfort one another and funerals are where they’re catching the virus. And our Hispanic community is one of the worst because it’s their culture. Nothing against them; that’s just the way it is. I grew up out here, so Hispanic culture is always been that when a funeral takes place everybody comes.

”Unfortunately right now, that is not the thing that needs to be done. With all the deaths we’re handling at our Martinez Funeral home, we’re actually going to have to start telling families you’re going to have to have a funeral service and then we’ll do the burial later because most of our families there go to Ector County Cemetery and they only allow two burials a day and they are not open on Saturday or Sunday.

“We are scheduling services out eight days now. Normally, it’s three to five. If it gets much worse, which I can almost visualize about Dec. 7 with us having another big spike because of Thanksgiving,” Vallie said.

“If that takes place, we’re going to have to go to the county and see if we can make some changes and just do burials as best we can three times a day. Otherwise, all the funeral homes are just going to have families backed up,” he added.

“I know some of the funeral homes in town will not actually embalm a COVID case. We do. We know the precautions and no embalmer actually has died from taking care of a COVID case. Funeral directors are getting sick from the families, not from the deceased,” he said.

“The science says we don’t need to be social gathering. We need to be wearing masks. All of our people wear masks on a regular basis. We use sanitizer on a regular basis. We clean the building on a regular basis. I’ve had had two employees out and they were both out for six weeks. They both got it pretty bad,” Vallie said.

He added that one got COVID twice.

“Realistically, funeral home employees are exposed on a daily basis because a lot of families aren’t telling us that they’ve actually been exposed. …,” he added.

He said the company that owns the funeral homes he manages has implemented shorter work days for employees.

“We open at 9 o’clock and close at 4 and have no weekend work,” Vallie said. “On the weekends, we’re able to do paperwork and kind of get a breather, but right now we’re pretty much working 12-16 hour days just maintaining the families we have.

“Funeral directors are kind of the unspoken or unthought of person because nobody wants to talk about death,” Vallie said. “We tend to work with our actions and not with our words. You don’t see a very talkative funeral director. We kind of try to blend into the wall and only step out when needed. It’s not about us. It’s about the people we care for.”

Vallie said they have tried live-streaming services, but their building doesn’t have the capacity. However, they are videotaping all the services and uploading it to their internet within 20 minutes after the services.