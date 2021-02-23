COVID cases down in Odessa

COVID-19 cases in Odessa have dipped to the lowest numbers since the Pandemic began in March, pleased local health officials announced during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Officials credited the decrease on the thousands of people who have already been vaccinated during the past 1 ½ month, and an increase in residents wearing face coverings, social distancing and following sanitizing protocols.

“We are seeing a downward trend in our community, which is reflective of what we’re seeing across the country,” Ector County Health Authority Dr. Babatunde Jinadu said. “The vaccines and masks are contributing to the lower number, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Local hospital COVID-19 numbers back up Jinadu’s claims.

Medical Center Hospital officials on Tuesday reported there are currently 37 COVID patients at the hospital, 16 in intensive care and 12 people on ventilators. For the past 4 months MCH was averaging about 70 patients per day, officials said. Odessa Regional Medical Center reported 7 patients, all of which are in critical condition, and 2 patients on ventilators. ORMC had been averaging about 30 COVID patients per day since October.

“These are the lowest numbers we’ve had since March when the pandemic started,” ORMC President Stacey Brown said. MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin concurred.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan served up more good news.

The COVID positivity rate in Odessa is under 20 percent for the first time since June 2020, Saravanan said. For the past 7 months the positivity rate had been stuck at 40 percent or higher.

“Yes, 20 percent is still too high, but it’s a big improvement,” Saravanan said. “What we’re seeing is the results of people wearing masks properly – 4-6 weeks later we’re seeing the results.

“A couple more months of this and we will be back too normal, or as close to normal as we can ever be.”

Saravanan said it’s unlikely that COVID-19 will ever be totally eliminated, but it can be controlled like other diseases. The virus doesn’t appear to be able to mutate as widely as the flu, he said.

It wasn’t all good news. On Tuesday, the CDC announced that 500,000 people have died so far from COVID-19.

“We reached that milestone today,” a somber Saravanan acknowledged. “That’s quite a staggering number. It’s nauseating to think something like this can happen in this day and age.”

Tippin announced on Tuesday that MCH this week received 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, an increase over the 3,900 doses the hospital had previously been receiving.

MCH did not receive a vaccine shipment last week due to harsh wintry conditions, which also forced the hospital to cancel vaccination events planned at Ratliff Stadium, Tippin said.

The mass vaccinations will resume 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at Ratliff Stadium. Those dates are only for those who need the first shot and not for those seeking the second shot or booster.

After Feb. 28 the vaccines will most likely be administered at local clinics, although those details are still being finalized, Tippin said.

Residents who receive their first vaccination shots at Ratliff this week and after will receive the second (booster) shots through ORMC – a partnership both hospitals recently announced.

ORMC will begin administering the booster shots during the first week of March, Saravanan said. The hospital will use a portal system that will automatically contact people by email to let them know when and where they should go to receive their second shot.

After last week’s vaccine shipments did not arrive, MCH was also forced to cancel thousands of appointments for people who were scheduled to receive their booster shots at Urgent Care clinics.

Instead of trying to reschedule appointments, officials opted to offer mass Pfizer booster vaccination events 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium.

No appointment is necessary, but attendees should bring their card indicating they have already received their first shot, officials said. Those that do not have proof that they have received the initial vaccine will not be served.